Foxconn's Controversial Investment Claim Sparks Political Debate in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa defends Foxconn's purported Rs 15,000 crore investment amid claims by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss that the news is false. The controversy highlights political tensions and challenges in attracting foreign investment to India, specifically in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:08 IST
The Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, TRB Rajaa, firmly reiterated on Tuesday that Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn is set to invest Rs 15,000 crore in the state, creating 14,000 new jobs. This announcement comes amidst claims by PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss labeling the investment news as false.

The minister, addressing the allegations via social media site 'X', accused political adversaries of habitually undermining employment opportunities for the youth. He attributed such actions to political prejudice. ''Bringing investment into India is a complex task, especially given the global political climate,'' Rajaa stated.

Contradicting the minister's claims, Dr Anbumani cited a response from Foxconn, which mentioned no new Memorandum of Understanding had been discussed during recent talks with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. This clash underscores the difficulties of navigating international business amid local political disputes.

