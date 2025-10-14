Google's $15 Billion Bet: India's Largest AI Hub Takes Shape in Visakhapatnam

In a groundbreaking move, Google is set to invest $15 billion in establishing a gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, over the next five years. The announcement, made during the 'Bharat AI Shakti' event in New Delhi, highlights India's emergence as a pivotal player in emerging technologies like AI.

Notably, this project marks Google's largest AI hub outside the United States. CEO Sundar Pichai, who discussed the initiative with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasized how the AI hub will supercharge AI innovation and bolster India's expanding digital economy. In a notable social media publication, Pichai expressed his enthusiasm for discussing the hub with Prime Minister Modi.

The facility combines extensive compute capacity, a new subsea gateway, and substantial energy infrastructure to bring cutting-edge technology to Indian enterprises and consumers. The AI hub is poised to integrate deeper into Google's global network, further cementing India's role as a digital powerhouse. The development is anticipated to create significant employment opportunities and position Visakhapatnam as a leader in AI and technology.

