Left Menu

Google's $15 Billion Bet: India's Largest AI Hub Takes Shape in Visakhapatnam

Google has announced a $15 billion investment to establish an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, India, marking its largest such facility outside the US. This ambitious project, revealed during 'Bharat AI Shakti' in New Delhi, underlines India's growing importance as a global technology hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:12 IST
Google's $15 Billion Bet: India's Largest AI Hub Takes Shape in Visakhapatnam
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman, N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, Thomas Kurian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Google is set to invest $15 billion in establishing a gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, over the next five years. The announcement, made during the 'Bharat AI Shakti' event in New Delhi, highlights India's emergence as a pivotal player in emerging technologies like AI.

Notably, this project marks Google's largest AI hub outside the United States. CEO Sundar Pichai, who discussed the initiative with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasized how the AI hub will supercharge AI innovation and bolster India's expanding digital economy. In a notable social media publication, Pichai expressed his enthusiasm for discussing the hub with Prime Minister Modi.

The facility combines extensive compute capacity, a new subsea gateway, and substantial energy infrastructure to bring cutting-edge technology to Indian enterprises and consumers. The AI hub is poised to integrate deeper into Google's global network, further cementing India's role as a digital powerhouse. The development is anticipated to create significant employment opportunities and position Visakhapatnam as a leader in AI and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the U.S.-China Relationship: Trump's Cautious Stance

Navigating the U.S.-China Relationship: Trump's Cautious Stance

 United States
2
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
3
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
4
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025