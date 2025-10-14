Left Menu

Young Cricketer Ayush Mhatre Signs as Zaggle's Face for Five Years

Fintech company Zaggle has named young cricketer Ayush Mhatre as its brand ambassador for five years. Mhatre, a rising star in Indian cricket, will help bolster Zaggle's appeal to younger consumers. The partnership highlights shared values of innovation and challenging the status quo.

In a strategic move to capture the attention of younger consumers, fintech firm Zaggle has announced its partnership with promising cricketer Ayush Mhatre, who plays for India U-19 and in the IPL.

Under this five-year agreement, Mhatre will be the face of Zaggle's brand campaigns and digital initiatives, leveraging his growing popularity to boost the company's consumer base and brand recognition.

Zaggle's founder and Executive Chairman, Raj P Narayanam, emphasized that Mhatre's personal values mirror the company's pioneering spirit, dedication to consistency, and focus on customer empowerment.

