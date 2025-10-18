Over 600 rail passengers fined Rs 5 lakh for travelling without ticket in Jammu Division

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has conducted an extensive ticket checking and collected fines worth Rs 5 lakh from 673 passengers, an official said on Saturday. The drive was conducted by a team headed by senior divisional commercial manager Uchit Singhal at all the important stations of the division, including Jammu, Pathankot Cantonment, Pathankot City, Katra, Srinagar and Budgam, the official said in a statement. As many as 673 passengers were charged for travelling without ticket, leading to the collection of fines amounting to about Rs 5 lakh, the official said.

A joint team conducted a thorough search of the Jammu railway station, including platforms, trains, waiting area and parking lots, he said. Urging passengers to exercise caution and cooperate with the railway staff while travelling, Singhal said, "Let us all enjoy safe and smooth travel this festive season.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)