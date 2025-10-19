Left Menu

Power bank catches fire on board Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane at Delhi airport; all passengers safe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 22:24 IST
Power bank catches fire on board Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane at Delhi airport; all passengers safe
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger's power bank caught fire on board a Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi airport on Sunday, which was extinguished by the cabin crew, sources said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and all passengers and crew on board were safe, IndiGo said.

The airline said in a statement that flight 6E 2107 operating from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 19 returned to bay due to a minor fire triggered by a passenger's personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket on board.

The sources said a power bank caught fire when the aircraft was taxiing at the airport.

''The crew managed the situation quickly by diligently following the standard operating procedure, and the incident was controlled within seconds,'' the statement said.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight AI2107, operated with an Airbus A320 neo aircraft, took off from the Delhi airport at 14:33 hours and landed at Dimapur (Nagaland) at 16:45 hours. The flight was scheduled to take off from the Delhi airport at 12:25 hours.

Relevant authorities were informed immediately in line with the set protocol, IndiGo said, adding that after all the necessary checks, the aircraft was cleared for operations.

''We thank our valued customers for remaining calm and cooperative during this incident. Our teams made all possible efforts to minimise inconvenience to passengers, including offering them refreshments,'' the airline said.

Details about the number of passengers on board the flight were not available.

Earlier this week, a lithium battery kept in the overhead compartment of an Air China aircraft caught fire. The plane was operating from Hangzhou to Seoul, as per reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Who is Bolivia's new president, Rodrigo Paz?

NEWSMAKER-Who is Bolivia's new president, Rodrigo Paz?

 Global
2
Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

 Global
3
UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule

UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 yea...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025