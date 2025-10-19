Power bank catches fire on board Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane at Delhi airport; all passengers safe

A passenger's power bank caught fire on board a Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi airport on Sunday, which was extinguished by the cabin crew, sources said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and all passengers and crew on board were safe, IndiGo said.

The airline said in a statement that flight 6E 2107 operating from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 19 returned to bay due to a minor fire triggered by a passenger's personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket on board.

The sources said a power bank caught fire when the aircraft was taxiing at the airport.

''The crew managed the situation quickly by diligently following the standard operating procedure, and the incident was controlled within seconds,'' the statement said.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight AI2107, operated with an Airbus A320 neo aircraft, took off from the Delhi airport at 14:33 hours and landed at Dimapur (Nagaland) at 16:45 hours. The flight was scheduled to take off from the Delhi airport at 12:25 hours.

Relevant authorities were informed immediately in line with the set protocol, IndiGo said, adding that after all the necessary checks, the aircraft was cleared for operations.

''We thank our valued customers for remaining calm and cooperative during this incident. Our teams made all possible efforts to minimise inconvenience to passengers, including offering them refreshments,'' the airline said.

Details about the number of passengers on board the flight were not available.

Earlier this week, a lithium battery kept in the overhead compartment of an Air China aircraft caught fire. The plane was operating from Hangzhou to Seoul, as per reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)