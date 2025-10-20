Left Menu

Jet Graveyards: How Engine Crisis is Taking Down New Aircraft

Castellon airport in Spain becomes a hotspot for dismantling almost-new Airbus jets due to an engine shortage crisis. The Pratt & Whitney engine delays have forced planes to be scrapped for parts, which in some cases are more valuable than the aircraft themselves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:33 IST
Castellon airport in eastern Spain has emerged as a graveyard for almost-new Airbus aircraft, a consequence of a global engine crisis that has transformed market dynamics in the aviation industry. The demand for spare parts, specifically next-generation fuel-efficient engines, has skyrocketed, leading to planes being dismantled despite booming air travel demand.

The crisis is primarily driven by delays in manufacturing and maintenance of Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines, prompting the dismantling of jets like the Airbus A321neo. Workers at Castellon are stripping parts from jets, as the engines, which can fetch up to $20 million each when sold as spares, outweigh the value of the completed aircraft.

Lee McConnellogue, CEO of eCube, a UK-based company thriving in this new marketplace, noted the unprecedented scale of this trend. Despite industry attempts to manage the crisis, airlines around the world are grappling with grounded fleets, while some financial owners find lucrative opportunities in selling parts and spare engines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

