Political Shifts and Credit Risks Sway Currency Markets

The dollar showed mixed performance against major currencies as investors monitored political developments in Japan and Europe. Japan's upcoming change in leadership and fiscal concerns affected the yen, while easing political tensions in France supported the euro. U.S. credit risks also remain a focus for markets.

On Monday, the dollar experienced mixed performance in the currency markets, edging up against the yen but remaining stable against the euro. Investors are closely observing political changes in Japan and Europe, with concerns about U.S. credit risks continuing to influence market sentiment.

Japan's yen weakened amid expectations that Sanae Takaichi will become the country's first female prime minister, following a decisive parliamentary vote. Her anticipated leadership and a new coalition with the Japan Innovation Party have raised concerns about fiscal expansion impacting the yen's value.

Meanwhile, the euro showed a slight increase against the dollar as political tensions in France eased. However, the market remains cautious as French pension reforms have been temporarily frozen, complicating budget talks. Market participants are also attentive to U.S. credit sentiment and economic factors, as discussions of tariffs and government shutdowns persist.

