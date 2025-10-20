Quick Thinking Averts Air India Express Mishap
An Air India Express flight headed to Dibrugarh returned to Guwahati due to a technical snag in the avionics just before landing. An alternative aircraft later completed the journey. No passengers were harmed, though the flight faced a delay.
A technical glitch on an Air India Express flight from Guwahati to Dibrugarh forced the plane to return shortly after departure on Monday.
The Boeing 737 Max 8 was en route to its Dibrugarh destination when pilots noticed an issue with wing avionics, compelling an immediate return to Guwahati International Airport.
Officials confirmed no injuries occurred, and passengers later boarded an alternative aircraft that completed the trip, landing at 6.20 pm; refreshments were provided due to the delay.
