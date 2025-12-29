Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Advanced Policing Hub in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a new Rs 111-crore Guwahati Police Commissionerate building and a vast surveillance system featuring over 2,000 CCTVs. The facility aims to bolster Assam's policing capabilities, enhance security, and promote awareness of new criminal laws. The eco-friendly complex supports crime investigation advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:22 IST
Amit Shah Unveils Advanced Policing Hub in Guwahati
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the state-of-the-art Guwahati Police Commissionerate building on Monday, a project costing Rs 111 crore aimed at enhancing Assam's policing efficiency. The inauguration event marked a significant leap for the state's law enforcement capabilities.

The facility includes an advanced surveillance system, featuring over 2,000 CCTV cameras, designed to bolster the security infrastructure of Guwahati. This Intelligence City Surveillance System, developed for Rs 181 crore, seeks to transform Guwahati into a safer and smarter city. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the ceremony.

The event also showcased an exhibition on new criminal laws, promoting public awareness of legislative advancements. The Commissionerate's eco-friendly design, equipped with rainwater harvesting and solar panels, symbolizes a modern approach to policing and security, reflecting both sustainability and citizen safety priorities.

TRENDING

1
Congress Recalibrates Strategy Amidst Shifting Maharashtra Politics

Congress Recalibrates Strategy Amidst Shifting Maharashtra Politics

 India
2
Shardul Thakur's Masterclass Leads Mumbai to Triumphant Victory

Shardul Thakur's Masterclass Leads Mumbai to Triumphant Victory

 India
3
Supreme Court Stays Controversial Aravalli Definition, Praised by Congress

Supreme Court Stays Controversial Aravalli Definition, Praised by Congress

 India
4
Desolation in Darfur: UN's First Glimpse into Al-Fashir After RSF Takeover

Desolation in Darfur: UN's First Glimpse into Al-Fashir After RSF Takeover

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025