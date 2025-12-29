Amit Shah Unveils Advanced Policing Hub in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the state-of-the-art Guwahati Police Commissionerate building on Monday, a project costing Rs 111 crore aimed at enhancing Assam's policing efficiency. The inauguration event marked a significant leap for the state's law enforcement capabilities.

The facility includes an advanced surveillance system, featuring over 2,000 CCTV cameras, designed to bolster the security infrastructure of Guwahati. This Intelligence City Surveillance System, developed for Rs 181 crore, seeks to transform Guwahati into a safer and smarter city. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the ceremony.

The event also showcased an exhibition on new criminal laws, promoting public awareness of legislative advancements. The Commissionerate's eco-friendly design, equipped with rainwater harvesting and solar panels, symbolizes a modern approach to policing and security, reflecting both sustainability and citizen safety priorities.