Operation Honeydew: Unveiling Tax Evasion in Kerala's Restaurants

The State GST Department's Intelligence and Enforcement Wing discovered an undisclosed turnover of Rs 157.87 crore in restaurants across Kerala. 'Operation Honeydew' exposed Rs 7.89 crore in tax evasion following inspections at 42 eateries. Instant fines amounted to Rs 68.80 lakh, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The State GST Department has uncovered a staggering undisclosed turnover of Rs 157.87 crore following extensive searches at various restaurants across Kerala.

Codenamed 'Operation Honeydew,' the inquiry involved 42 eateries and revealed tax evasion of Rs 7.89 crore, according to official sources.

Conducted by 41 teams, the investigation began Wednesday evening and concluded early Thursday morning, resulting in immediate fines of Rs 68.80 lakh, with more scrutiny on the records and accounts envisaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

