Rising Home Sales Amid Economic Uncertainty

In September, existing home sales in the U.S. surged to a seven-month peak, as reported by the National Association of Realtors. This upswing, however, primarily benefited high-income households amid economic uncertainty and a cooling labor market, potentially limiting broader market growth.

While the average mortgage rate has dropped to a one-year low, affordability remains a significant hurdle for many potential buyers, particularly those in lower and middle-income brackets. This challenge is exacerbated by an uncertain economic outlook and stagnant employment opportunities.

Although the housing inventory increased by 14% from the previous year, affording more choices for buyers, the broader market still faces hurdles. With a potential upswing expected in 2026 as the economy recovers, current affordability issues continue to be a pressing concern.