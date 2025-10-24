Shutdown Showdown: Air Travel in Turbulence Amid Government Standoff
The ongoing government shutdown has led to thousands of air traffic controllers and TSA officers working without pay, causing potential flight disruptions. As Democrats and Republicans blame each other, essential workers await pay. The Senate prepares to discuss legislation to address worker compensation and reopen government services.
The government shutdown, now in its 23rd day, sees air travel industry brace for potential disruptions as air traffic controllers and TSA officers continue to work without pay. Approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers have missed their first paychecks, leading to fears of significant flight delays this holiday season.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has accused Democrats of continuing the shutdown, asserting that this obstructs American air travel. However, Democrats counter that President Donald Trump and Republicans are responsible for the lack of negotiation.
The issue has become a pivotal point of contention, with both parties blaming each other amidst dwindling air traffic control resources and pressure from unions and airlines to resolve the standoff swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
