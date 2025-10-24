Left Menu

Technical Glitch Grounds Alaska Airlines Flights

Alaska Airlines has grounded flights across all airports on Thursday evening due to an unspecified technical issue. The problem also affects its subsidiary, Horizon Air. Alaska Airlines is aware of the temporary technical issue and is actively investigating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 04:56 IST
Technical Glitch Grounds Alaska Airlines Flights

Alaska Airlines has grounded all flights on Thursday evening, citing an unspecified technical issue, according to a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration advisory.

The ground stop also affects the airline's subsidiary, Horizon Air. The advisory has raised concerns about potential widespread disruptions.

"We are aware of the issue and are actively investigating it," the airline stated in an alert on its website, indicating efforts to resolve the matter swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025