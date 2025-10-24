Technical Glitch Grounds Alaska Airlines Flights
Alaska Airlines has grounded flights across all airports on Thursday evening due to an unspecified technical issue. The problem also affects its subsidiary, Horizon Air. Alaska Airlines is aware of the temporary technical issue and is actively investigating the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 04:56 IST
Alaska Airlines has grounded all flights on Thursday evening, citing an unspecified technical issue, according to a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration advisory.
The ground stop also affects the airline's subsidiary, Horizon Air. The advisory has raised concerns about potential widespread disruptions.
"We are aware of the issue and are actively investigating it," the airline stated in an alert on its website, indicating efforts to resolve the matter swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
