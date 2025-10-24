Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire Leaves 12 Dead in Kurnool

A private bus en route to Hyderabad caught fire near Chinnatekur after a collision with a motorcycle, resulting in 12 fatalities, including the biker. Around 19 passengers, including two children and two drivers, survived. The blaze was triggered by the collision dragging the motorcycle underneath the bus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 24-10-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 08:00 IST
Tragic Bus Fire Leaves 12 Dead in Kurnool
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident occurred near Chinnatekur, where a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler, resulting in twelve fatalities, police have confirmed.

The incident tragically claimed the life of the biker as well. Initial reports suggest the motorcycle collided with the bus, was dragged beneath, and with its fuel cap open, sparked the fire.

Authorities report that out of the 40 people on board, 19 passengers, two children, and two drivers survived. The bus door jammed due to a short circuit, and the vehicle was engulfed in flames within minutes, with most survivors aged between 25 and 35 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025