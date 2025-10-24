Tragic Bus Fire Leaves 12 Dead in Kurnool

A devastating accident occurred near Chinnatekur, where a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler, resulting in twelve fatalities, police have confirmed.

The incident tragically claimed the life of the biker as well. Initial reports suggest the motorcycle collided with the bus, was dragged beneath, and with its fuel cap open, sparked the fire.

Authorities report that out of the 40 people on board, 19 passengers, two children, and two drivers survived. The bus door jammed due to a short circuit, and the vehicle was engulfed in flames within minutes, with most survivors aged between 25 and 35 years.

