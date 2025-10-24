Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Blaze on Bengaluru-Bound Bus Claims Multiple Lives

A tragic bus accident in Kurnool district led to a deadly fire following a collision with a motorcycle. The incident resulted in 12 fatalities, with potential for the toll to rise. Safety lapses and emergency unpreparedness are under investigation, as officials respond to the devastating event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Blaze on Bengaluru-Bound Bus Claims Multiple Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bus en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru erupted in flames after colliding with a motorbike in Kurnool district, leaving 12 people dead, officials confirmed on Friday. The tragedy unfolded when the bike, upon impact, became trapped under the bus, igniting the blaze.

Authorities fear the death toll may climb as nine individuals remain unaccounted for. Challenges arose when a short circuit jammed the bus's door, complicating escape efforts. Survivors, mainly aged 25 to 35, were identified, and DNA samples of the victims are being collected for identification.

Amid the chaos, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's Chief Ministers expressed sorrow, promising support for the affected families. In the wake of this incident, calls have intensified for stricter safety regulations in public transportation to prevent future tragedies.

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025