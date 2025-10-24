Tragedy Strikes: Blaze on Bengaluru-Bound Bus Claims Multiple Lives
A tragic bus accident in Kurnool district led to a deadly fire following a collision with a motorcycle. The incident resulted in 12 fatalities, with potential for the toll to rise. Safety lapses and emergency unpreparedness are under investigation, as officials respond to the devastating event.
- Country:
- India
A bus en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru erupted in flames after colliding with a motorbike in Kurnool district, leaving 12 people dead, officials confirmed on Friday. The tragedy unfolded when the bike, upon impact, became trapped under the bus, igniting the blaze.
Authorities fear the death toll may climb as nine individuals remain unaccounted for. Challenges arose when a short circuit jammed the bus's door, complicating escape efforts. Survivors, mainly aged 25 to 35, were identified, and DNA samples of the victims are being collected for identification.
Amid the chaos, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's Chief Ministers expressed sorrow, promising support for the affected families. In the wake of this incident, calls have intensified for stricter safety regulations in public transportation to prevent future tragedies.
