Left Menu

Midwest Ltd Debuts Strong on Market with Over 9% Premium

Midwest Ltd shares opened with a 9.39% premium over its issue price. The Rs 451-crore IPO was heavily subscribed, with funds supporting quartz facility expansion, electric trucks, solar energy, and debt repayment. Operating 16 mines, Midwest diversifies into mineral sands and rare earth processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:40 IST
Midwest Ltd Debuts Strong on Market with Over 9% Premium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Midwest Ltd marked a strong market debut on Friday, with shares opening at Rs 1,165.10 on the BSE, reflecting a 9.39% premium over the issue price of Rs 1,065.

The company's IPO, which amounted to Rs 451 crore, received an overwhelming 87.89 times subscription. Proceeds are earmarked for expanding their quartz facility, electric trucks, solar projects, and debt repayment.

The Telangana-based company, with over 40 years in the natural stone industry, operates 16 granite mines. It's now venturing into heavy mineral sands and rare earth element processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025