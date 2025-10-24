IndiaWorks Energy GmbH: Bridging Skills for a Greener Indo-German Future

In a transformative move for Indo-German relations, IndiaWorks Energy GmbH was launched in Freiburg, Germany, aimed at strengthening collaboration in HVAC, plumbing, and renewable energy sectors. Situated in Germany's clean tech hub, the firm combines Germany's craftsmanship standards with India's technical talent to cater to the country's green energy demands.

Despite a significant Indian diaspora in Germany, participation in the HVAC and climate sectors remains limited. IndiaWorks Energy GmbH seeks to bridge this gap by facilitating structured pathways for Indian professionals to contribute to Germany's evolving energy landscape.

Co-founders Aditi Banerjee, an international recruitment expert, and Dr. Handirk von Ungern-Sternberg emphasize ethical migration and sustainable labor ecosystems. The initiative has garnered support from key stakeholders, marking a promising chapter in Indo-German cooperation to foster a greener, inclusive future.

