Flight Delays and Air Traffic Challenges: Impact of the Government Shutdown

The ongoing government shutdown is having significant effects on the aviation industry, causing notable disruptions in flight schedules across the country. On Thursday, major airports like New York's LaGuardia, Newark in New Jersey, and Washington's Reagan National faced delays due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Data from FlightAware.com showed a marked increase in nationwide flight delays, escalating from around 4,000 earlier in the week to 6,158. The critical shortage of controllers at Federal Aviation Administration facilities means that even a few absences can lead to widespread disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the increasing number of sick calls from controllers. To address these issues, he plans a joint news conference with air traffic controllers' union head, Nick Daniels, to address the undue stress and financial challenges faced by controllers working without pay during the shutdown.