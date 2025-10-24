Left Menu

Nivedita Dubey Recommended for AAI HR Role

Nivedita Dubey is recommended by the Public Enterprise Selection Board for the position of Member (Human Resources) at the Airports Authority of India. She is currently serving as the Regional Executive Director in the Eastern Region of AAI. The appointment was made from a list of 12 candidates.

Updated: 24-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:47 IST
The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) has shortlisted Nivedita Dubey for a key human resources position at the Airports Authority of India (AAI), moving her one step closer to becoming a Member (HR) at the state-owned body.

Dubey currently serves as the Regional Executive Director for the Eastern Region at AAI. Her recommendation for the HR post was made from a competitive list of 12 candidates, as confirmed by an official statement.

The AAI's governing board consists of the Chairman, five Whole Time Members, three Part Time Members, and an Ex-Officio Member. According to its website, AAI is responsible for more than 130 operational airports across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

