Nivedita Dubey Recommended for AAI HR Role

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) has shortlisted Nivedita Dubey for a key human resources position at the Airports Authority of India (AAI), moving her one step closer to becoming a Member (HR) at the state-owned body.
Dubey currently serves as the Regional Executive Director for the Eastern Region at AAI. Her recommendation for the HR post was made from a competitive list of 12 candidates, as confirmed by an official statement.
The AAI's governing board consists of the Chairman, five Whole Time Members, three Part Time Members, and an Ex-Officio Member. According to its website, AAI is responsible for more than 130 operational airports across the country.
