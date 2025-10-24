Nivedita Dubey Recommended for AAI HR Role

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) has shortlisted Nivedita Dubey for a key human resources position at the Airports Authority of India (AAI), moving her one step closer to becoming a Member (HR) at the state-owned body.

Dubey currently serves as the Regional Executive Director for the Eastern Region at AAI. Her recommendation for the HR post was made from a competitive list of 12 candidates, as confirmed by an official statement.

The AAI's governing board consists of the Chairman, five Whole Time Members, three Part Time Members, and an Ex-Officio Member. According to its website, AAI is responsible for more than 130 operational airports across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)