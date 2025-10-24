Left Menu

Brigade Hotel Ventures Doubles Down on Expansion with Strategic Investments

Brigade Hotel Ventures recorded a 57% rise in profit to Rs 11 crore for Q2. They reported Rs 130 crore revenue, a 20% increase. Managing Director Nirupa Shankar announced plans for a Rs 3,600 crore investment to add 9 hotels, aiming to expand to 18 hotels by FY30.

Updated: 24-10-2025 21:51 IST
Brigade Hotel Ventures has announced a significant increase in its profits, with a 57% rise to Rs 11 crore in profit after tax for the second quarter ending in September. This substantial growth is part of the company's continuous efforts to bolster its presence in promising locations.

The firm's revenue rose to Rs 130 crore for Q2 FY26, marking a 20% increase from the previous year's figures. Managing Director Nirupa Shankar emphasized the company's strategic focus on expanding its hotel portfolio, underlined by the construction of new properties and robust brand partnerships.

In a bold move towards growth, Shankar revealed a planned investment of approximately Rs 3,600 crore to construct nine new hotels, essentially doubling their current portfolio to a total of 18 hotels by the financial year 2030. The strategy aims at leveraging growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR) while expanding into high-potential markets.

