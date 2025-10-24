Left Menu

Docon Technologies' Strategic Stake Sell in Thyrocare: A Rs 667 Crore Move

Docon Technologies sold a 10% stake in Thyrocare Technologies for Rs 667 crore via an open market transaction. Docon's holding in Thyrocare decreased from 71.06% to 61%. Multiple mutual funds and Eastspring Investments purchased a 7.95% stake. Thyrocare shares rose by 1.99% after the transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:55 IST
On Friday, Docon Technologies, a key promoter of Thyrocare Technologies, announced the sale of a 10% stake in the diagnostics chain, amounting to Rs 667 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the National Stock Exchange's bulk deal data, Docon Technologies disposed of over 53.32 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,252.03 each. This transaction decreased Docon's holdings in Thyrocare from 71.06% to 61%.

The stake sale also involved mutual funds such as ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, and others purchasing a 7.95% stake for Rs 527.23 crore. The news of the transaction led to an increase in Thyrocare's share price by 1.99% on the NSE.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.

