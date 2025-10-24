Left Menu

Impending Delays: Government Shutdown's Ripple Effect on U.S. Air Traffic

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that flight delays may increase as air traffic controllers miss paychecks amid a prolonged government shutdown. The FAA's academy funding is dwindling, risking further disruptions, especially during the holiday travel season, as a rise in controller absences has already been observed.

Updated: 24-10-2025 22:39 IST
  United States
  • United States

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a warning that U.S. travelers may face increasing flight delays in the near future. The warning comes as air traffic controllers are expected to miss their first paycheck due to an ongoing government shutdown, now in its 24th day.

Duffy highlighted concerns regarding the Federal Aviation Administration's ability to sustain operations, revealing that the aviation agency's air traffic controller academy is facing imminent financial constraints which could hamper the training of new controllers.

Thursday saw about 6.6% of flights delayed due to controller absences, slightly above the average delay percentage. As the holiday travel season nears, Duffy expressed concerns that a continued increase in flight volume could exacerbate delays further.

