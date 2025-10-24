Naidu's Vision: Transforming India into a Global Food and Tech Hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions India transforming into a pivotal global supplier of food and tech innovations. Speaking to PTI during his recent visit to the UAE, Naidu highlighted India's strategic collaboration with Dubai, which he described as a crucial hub for international markets.

Naidu emphasized India's advancement from 'ease of doing business' to 'speed of doing business,' fostering seamless trade through integrated digital platforms. Praising the success of Indians in the global IT sphere, Naidu attributed it to strategic decisions supporting information technology as the backbone of the knowledge economy.

Naidu shared details of Andhra Pradesh's recent deal with Google to establish a massive AI data center, an initiative aided by the Indian Central government. He underscored the importance of moving beyond investment to facilitate knowledge exchange, focusing on sustainable development and private investments in space cities.

