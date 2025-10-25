Left Menu

Aeromexico Challenges U.S. Directive on Delta Partnership

Aeromexico appealed to halt a U.S. order mandating the dissolution of its joint venture with Delta Air Lines, citing significant financial losses. The partnership, which has been operational for nearly nine years, is under scrutiny due to competition concerns in the U.S.-Mexico aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 02:02 IST
Aeromexico Challenges U.S. Directive on Delta Partnership
  • Country:
  • United States

Aeromexico has filed an appeal with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, seeking a stay on a U.S. government directive that demands the dissolution of its joint venture with Delta Air Lines by January 1. This partnership allows the airlines to collaborate on scheduling, pricing, and capacity for flights between the U.S. and Mexico.

The airline argues that dissolving the joint venture would incur substantial financial losses that may not be recoverable, even if the court later upholds the legality of the arrangement. This comes after the U.S. Transportation Department called for the termination of the partnership in September, citing fair competition issues.

The nearly nine-year-old collaboration between Aeromexico and Delta is part of broader scrutiny by the Department into Mexican aviation practices, raising concerns about the potential impact on market dynamics and consumer choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global
2
Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.

Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two co...

 Global
3
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
4
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025