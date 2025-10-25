U.S. Department Urges Non-Emergency Staff to Leave Mali
The U.S. State Department has allowed non-emergency staff and their families to leave Mali, citing safety concerns. The department remains unable to provide services outside Bamako due to risks. The travel advisory for Mali is maintained at level 4, advising against travel.
The U.S. State Department has sanctioned the exit of non-essential personnel and their families from Mali amid escalating security concerns in the West African nation.
According to a statement, the department's ability to deliver routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens outside Bamako remains severely restricted due to safety issues.
Consequently, the travel advisory for Mali is upheld at level 4, signifying 'do not travel' status.
