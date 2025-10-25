U.S. Department Urges Non-Emergency Staff to Leave Mali

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned the exit of non-essential personnel and their families from Mali amid escalating security concerns in the West African nation.

According to a statement, the department's ability to deliver routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens outside Bamako remains severely restricted due to safety issues.

Consequently, the travel advisory for Mali is upheld at level 4, signifying 'do not travel' status.

(With inputs from agencies.)