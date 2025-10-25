ILO Warns Climate Change Is Transforming Jobs Across Arab States, Calls for Green Transition

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has issued a stark warning that climate change is reshaping the world of work across the Arab States, altering employment patterns, threatening livelihoods, and simultaneously creating new opportunities for green jobs and sustainable industries. The findings were unveiled by the ILO Regional Office for Arab States to mark International Climate Action Day, alongside the launch of a new data-driven initiative — the Employment, Environment and Climate Nexus Factsheets for 12 countries in the region.

This is the first comprehensive evidence base connecting labour market trends, environmental performance, and climate vulnerability across the Arab region. The factsheets paint a complex picture: one of escalating risks to jobs and productivity due to climate stress, but also of untapped potential for green growth and inclusive economic transformation.

Climate Change Threatens Livelihoods and Productivity

The new data reveals that rising temperatures, water scarcity, air pollution, and extreme weather are already impacting productivity and employment across multiple sectors, particularly those most sensitive to environmental shifts — including agriculture, construction, tourism, and energy.

In many Arab countries, where outdoor and manual labour are prevalent, heat stress poses a growing threat to workers’ health and safety. The ILO warns that without adaptation measures, the region could experience substantial losses in working hours, exacerbating already high levels of unemployment and informality.

“The evidence is clear: climate change is not only a threat to nature, but also a labour market challenge that requires coordinated, forward-looking action,” said Mette Grangaard Lund, Just Transition Specialist at the ILO Regional Office for Arab States. “Climate action must go hand in hand with decent work and social justice. These factsheets will help countries develop evidence-based policies and just transition strategies that leave no one behind.”

The findings also underscore that every country in the Arab States region exceeds World Health Organization (WHO) safe limits for air pollution, contributing to major health risks and reduced labour productivity. Moreover, several Arab countries are among the hottest inhabited places on Earth, making climate adaptation a socioeconomic necessity.

Uneven Vulnerability Across the Region

The factsheets reveal sharp disparities in climate vulnerability and institutional readiness across the region.

Conflict-affected and fragile countries —including Yemen, Sudan, and parts of Syria—rank among the most climate-vulnerable nations globally , grappling with degraded environments, extreme heat, and limited access to clean water and electricity.

In contrast, Gulf countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman demonstrate stronger institutional and financial capacities to respond to climate challenges, yet face high per-capita emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.

This duality underscores the urgent need for tailored national strategies that balance mitigation and adaptation, while ensuring that transitions to greener economies do not deepen inequality.

Green Jobs: The Pathway to a Just Transition

Despite the risks, the ILO’s findings highlight a promising outlook: green investments can generate significant employment opportunities while advancing climate resilience and sustainable development.

Already, Jordan and Lebanon employ thousands of workers in the solar energy sector, while Oman and Saudi Arabia are accelerating renewable energy projects under their Vision 2030 strategies. Both countries have set ambitious targets to generate between 30% and 50% of electricity from renewables by 2050.

These examples illustrate the growing momentum toward green industrial diversification, where renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, water management, and waste recycling are emerging as key engines for future job creation.

“The green economy represents not only a necessity but an opportunity,” said an ILO statement. “Strategic investment in renewable energy and sustainable sectors can drive inclusive growth, enhance energy security, and protect vulnerable communities from environmental shocks.”

Climate Change, Inequality, and Gender Impacts

The ILO also emphasized that climate change amplifies existing inequalities, particularly affecting women, youth, and informal workers. Many women in the Arab States are concentrated in sectors such as agriculture and informal trade, which are highly climate-sensitive and lack adequate social protection.

The report calls for gender-responsive climate policies and labour market reforms that ensure women and marginalized workers have equal access to training, finance, and opportunities in the emerging green economy.

Data and Methodology: Building an Evidence Base for Action

The Employment, Environment and Climate Nexus Factsheets were developed under the ILO’s regional contributions to its Just Transition Priority Action Programme. They consolidate data from ILOSTAT, the World Bank, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), and the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Index (ND-GAIN).

The 12 countries analyzed in the series include Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic, and Yemen.

By mapping the relationships between climate pressures, employment dynamics, and economic performance, the factsheets offer a data-driven foundation for policy innovation, investment planning, and regional cooperation.

A Call for Coordinated Action

The ILO stressed that effective climate action across the Arab States will require regional solidarity and international support. It urged governments, employers, workers’ organizations, and development partners to jointly design just transition frameworks that create jobs while protecting the environment.

“Transitioning to low-carbon economies must be guided by principles of fairness, inclusion, and sustainability,” said Lund. “The Arab region stands at a crossroads: bold action today can create millions of decent jobs, safeguard communities, and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Looking Ahead: Building Climate-Resilient Labour Markets

As climate risks intensify, the ILO’s research underscores that the future of work in the Arab States depends on integrating climate resilience into national employment strategies. This involves modernizing social protection systems, expanding vocational training in green skills, and incentivizing industries that support low-emission development.

With the release of these factsheets, the ILO has laid the groundwork for countries to transform their climate challenges into economic opportunities, positioning the Arab States as potential leaders in the global green transition.

The full set of Employment, Environment and Climate Nexus Factsheets for the Arab States is now available on the ILO website.