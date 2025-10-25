Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh
In Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, a fatal accident involving an ambulance resulted in two deaths and one serious injury. The vehicle veered off a culvert on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway after the driver dozed off. Prompt assistance was delayed as the crash occurred in a secluded area.
An accident involving an ambulance has tragically claimed the lives of two individuals and left another seriously injured in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, authorities reported on Saturday.
The incident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, specifically between the villages of Sedarmata and Bhuvanagar, under the jurisdiction of the Sitamau police department. It occurred in the early hours of Saturday, during the night between Friday and Saturday, according to officials.
The ambulance was on its return journey to Siliguri, West Bengal, after a patient drop-off in Ahmedabad. Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, leading it to plunge off a culvert, as confirmed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitendra Singh Sisodia.
