Philippines Pushes for Sustainable and Decent Work in Aquaculture Sector

The Philippine aquaculture sector is charting a new course toward sustainability, productivity, and global competitiveness through a renewed focus on responsible business conduct and decent work practices. This direction was underscored at the National Industry Dialogue for a Responsible and Sustainable Aquaculture Supply Chain, held in Makati City on October 27–28, 2025. The event was organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) with support from the Government of Japan through the Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Supply Chains (RISSC) Project.

Strengthening Supply Chains and Human-Centered Growth

The two-day dialogue — the first of its kind for the Philippines — brought together around 150 representatives from government agencies, workers’ and employers’ organizations, civil society, and international development partners. Participants discussed how to strengthen the aquaculture supply chain by addressing human and labour risks, ensuring sustainability, and enhancing resilience amid global challenges such as economic uncertainty, climate impacts, and shifts in labour markets.

His Excellency Endo Kazuyo of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines emphasized Japan’s long-standing cooperation with the ILO in advancing labour standards and inclusive growth across Asia-Pacific.

“Japan is proud to be among the largest voluntary contributors to the ILO for the region. Today’s discussions can foster an improved quality of life for aquaculture workers. Better practices in this sector will drive sustainable growth for the entire Philippine economy,” he said.

Aquaculture: A Vital Yet Underrecognized Sector

Aquaculture contributes more than half of the Philippines’ total fisheries production, making it a cornerstone of the national economy. The country ranks first globally in seaweed production and 12th in overall aquaculture output, producing key commodities such as milkfish, tilapia, shrimp, and seaweed.

As wild fish stocks continue to decline, aquaculture is becoming increasingly important for food security, employment, and export earnings. However, the sector still grapples with systemic decent work deficits — including informal labour arrangements, low wages, hazardous working conditions, child labour, and limited access to social protection.

Addressing Labour Risks and Global Expectations

With rising global demand for ethically sourced seafood, international buyers are increasingly requiring transparency, traceability, and compliance with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. The aquaculture industry in the Philippines must adapt quickly to these expectations if it is to maintain and expand access to global markets.

ILO Country Director for the Philippines Khalid Hassan highlighted this urgent need for transformation:

“As global demand for ethically sourced seafood grows, the industry must meet rising expectations for transparency, human rights due diligence, and stronger labour rights protection. Collaboration among government, employers, workers, and development partners is key to unlocking the sector’s full potential.”

RISSC Project and the Push for Responsible Business Conduct

Since 2023, the ILO’s Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Supply Chains (RISSC) Project, funded by the Government of Japan, has been helping strengthen responsible business conduct across key industries, including aquaculture. In partnership with national institutions, the project supports the integration of decent work principles into the aquaculture supply chain.

A major milestone of the project was the formation of the first Industry Tripartite Council (ITC) for aquaculture in Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) — a structure designed to institutionalize dialogue between workers, employers, and government in addressing workplace and supply chain issues.

The project also produced a flagship study titled “Decent Work and Responsible Business Practices in the Aquaculture Sector in the Philippines”, focusing on shrimp and seaweed value chains. The research assesses compliance with labour laws, human rights standards, and emerging global frameworks on responsible business conduct, providing evidence-based recommendations for policy and industry reform.

Advancing the ILO Decent Work Agenda

Anchored in the ILO’s Decent Work Agenda, the study and national dialogue emphasize the need to improve labour law enforcement, expand social dialogue, formalize employment relationships, and enhance labour market data systems. These improvements, according to the ILO, are essential for creating quality jobs, ensuring worker protection, and building resilient supply chains capable of withstanding future shocks.

Participants agreed that sustainable aquaculture requires more than technological investment—it also demands ethical practices, worker empowerment, and institutional collaboration. The dialogue served as a venue for identifying joint priorities and building partnerships to advance responsible business conduct, social compliance, and environmental stewardship across the sector.

A Step Toward a Sustainable Future

The event concluded with a shared commitment among stakeholders to strengthen the Philippine aquaculture sector’s competitiveness and sustainability while upholding human dignity and decent work. The national dialogue marked a historic step toward building a resilient and inclusive aquaculture industry — one that aligns with global sustainability standards while improving livelihoods for thousands of workers and communities dependent on the sector.

Through continued collaboration among the ILO, Government of Japan, Philippine authorities, and private sector stakeholders, the country’s aquaculture industry is poised to lead in ethical, responsible, and sustainable production, ensuring both environmental integrity and social justice in the years to come.