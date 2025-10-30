Left Menu

DP World Invests USD 5 Billion to Boost India's Global Trade Infrastructure

DP World commits an additional USD 5 billion investment in India's supply chain network, enhancing exports and domestic trade. Announced during India Maritime Week 2025, five MoUs aim to boost maritime capabilities and infrastructure through partnerships, aligning with national priorities to position India as a global trade leader.

  • India

DP World, a leading global ports and logistics company, has announced a commitment to invest an additional USD 5 billion in India, reinforcing its integrated supply chain network to support exports and domestic trade. This new investment, as per the company statement, is in addition to the USD 3 billion already injected over the past three decades.

The announcement was made during the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, following the signing of five strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). In the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, these MoUs are poised to create industry partnerships that foster substantial business and employment opportunities within India's maritime ecosystem.

Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem emphasized that the investments are aimed at bolstering India's infrastructure, advancing multimodal connectivity, and enhancing global trade competitiveness. Fully aligned with initiatives like PM Gati Shakti, Sagarmala, and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, DP World's commitment is set to navigate India towards becoming a global maritime leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

