IMF and Serbia: Steering Economic Reforms Amidst Challenges

The IMF and Serbia have agreed on the second review under a 36-month arrangement aiming to bolster economic reforms. Amid global tensions and domestic challenges, Serbia commits to maintaining a fiscal deficit limit while its economic outlook remains cautiously optimistic, despite recent social unrest and economic hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:57 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Republic of Serbia have reached a crucial agreement on the second review of a long-term economic arrangement, a move aimed at supporting the Balkan nation's reform ambitions. This agreement under the 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument, initiated in October 2024, facilitates Serbia's access to external financial support.

Serbia has pledged to maintain a fiscal deficit of no more than 3% of its GDP over the upcoming three years. The agreement awaits the approval of the IMF Executive Board, as confirmed following an extensive eight-day mission to Serbia.

Contributing strains to Serbia's economic landscape include recent anti-government protests, economic slowdowns attributed to global trade pressures, and sanctions on domestic oil players. However, projections suggest a tentative rebound in growth by 2026, as positive domestic factors and external trade dynamics are expected to take hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

