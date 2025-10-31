Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Fed Signals & ECB Steadiness

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a second weekly increase following a hawkish Federal Reserve signal and an uneventful European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. The ECB opted to keep rates unchanged amid easing economic risks and growing euro area resilience.

Germany's 10-year Bund yields, the euro area's benchmark, witnessed a marginal rise, positioning for a weekly climb of 2 basis points. Market responses were shaped by stronger-than-expected purchasing managers' index readings and tempered expectations for ECB rate cuts after the U.S. Fed meeting.

Amid U.S.-China trade developments and a cautious ECB stance, the financial sector continues to monitor potential shifts in borrowing costs and resilience of the euro zone economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)