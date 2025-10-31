Left Menu

Railway Clears Path in Bengaluru: Major Encroachment Drive Undertaken

The Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway carried out an encroachment removal operation to facilitate railway line doubling and Suburban Rail Project. The drive reclaimed 512.25 sqm of land, removing 24 unauthorized structures, executed under legal orders with police security. This move protects railway property and enhances project safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The South Western Railway's Bengaluru Division launched an encroachment removal drive to support infrastructure projects, reclaiming prime land.

This operation involved removing 24 unauthorized structures to make way for vital railway line doubling and the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project.

Conducted with police security and legal approval, officials assert this drive significantly enhances property protection and project safety in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

