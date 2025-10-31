Left Menu

FTSE 100 Declines Amid Economic Anticipation

British stocks ended lower on Friday, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 slightly down. Despite the dip, both indexes are set for monthly gains. Investors remain cautious ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy decision and the government's budget. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, financials, and mining performed well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:29 IST
FTSE 100 Declines Amid Economic Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British stock market experienced a decline on Friday, with the prestigious FTSE 100 facing further pressure following its previous session's losses. This retreat comes as market exuberance wanes after an exceptional performance earlier in the month. Attention now turns to the Bank of England's upcoming monetary policy decision and the government's anticipated budget announcements in November.

Despite Friday's dip, the FTSE 100 and its mid-cap counterpart, the FTSE 250, are both poised for monthly gains, buoyed by previous record highs. Sectors such as pharmaceuticals, financials, and mining have shown strong performances, thanks to robust earnings reports from major players like HSBC and GSK.

Investor sentiment is shaped by tame inflation signs, spurring speculation about potential interest rate cuts from the Bank of England. Globally, easing U.S.-China trade tensions and dovish action from the U.S. Federal Reserve are encouraging risk-taking behavior. Meanwhile, Auto Trader shares fell, and Fresnillo announced its expansion into North America with a significant acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Erroneous Earthquake Alert in Iceland Withdrawn

Erroneous Earthquake Alert in Iceland Withdrawn

 Global
2
Dollar Gains Amid Fed's Cautious Rate Stance

Dollar Gains Amid Fed's Cautious Rate Stance

 Global
3
Erroneous Alert Withdrawn After Iceland Earthquake

Erroneous Alert Withdrawn After Iceland Earthquake

 Global
4
Ofgem Targets Soaring Energy Debts with New Relief Plan

Ofgem Targets Soaring Energy Debts with New Relief Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025