FTSE 100 Declines Amid Economic Anticipation

The British stock market experienced a decline on Friday, with the prestigious FTSE 100 facing further pressure following its previous session's losses. This retreat comes as market exuberance wanes after an exceptional performance earlier in the month. Attention now turns to the Bank of England's upcoming monetary policy decision and the government's anticipated budget announcements in November.

Despite Friday's dip, the FTSE 100 and its mid-cap counterpart, the FTSE 250, are both poised for monthly gains, buoyed by previous record highs. Sectors such as pharmaceuticals, financials, and mining have shown strong performances, thanks to robust earnings reports from major players like HSBC and GSK.

Investor sentiment is shaped by tame inflation signs, spurring speculation about potential interest rate cuts from the Bank of England. Globally, easing U.S.-China trade tensions and dovish action from the U.S. Federal Reserve are encouraging risk-taking behavior. Meanwhile, Auto Trader shares fell, and Fresnillo announced its expansion into North America with a significant acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)