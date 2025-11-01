Escorts Kubota's Rising Tractor Sales Amid Festive Demand

Farm and construction equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota Ltd has announced a 3.8% increase in tractor sales for October 2025, totaling 18,798 units. This uptick compares favorably to the 18,110 units sold in the same month in 2024, according to the company's regulatory filing on Saturday.

In the domestic market, the company saw a significant boost with sales rising by 3.3% to 18,423 units, up from 17,839 in October 2024. Meanwhile, exports experienced a remarkable surge of 38.4%, reaching 375 units compared to 271 units in the previous year.

The positive sales momentum is credited to several factors including an early festive season, robust government support, and a favorable GST rate. Despite some crop damage due to extended rains, the tractor industry remains optimistic, projecting stable demand for the upcoming rabi season.

