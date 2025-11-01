APEC Summit: Bridging Divides in the Asia-Pacific

In a significant conclusion to the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, leaders from 21 nations emerged with a unified call for regional economic cooperation. This comes on the heels of a key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders agreed to ease their ongoing trade tensions.

Held over two days in Gyeongju, South Korea, the summit addressed challenges plaguing the global trading system, highlighting concerns such as supply chain disruptions, demographic shifts, and the implications of artificial intelligence. The joint statement from APEC leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation and multilateral approach to overcoming these obstacles.

China's Xi Jinping effectively took center stage, positioning his country as a proponent of free trade, in stark contrast to Trump's protectionist policies. Discussions also touched on North Korea, with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung advocating for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, a move met with resistance from North Korea.