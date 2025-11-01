Left Menu

APEC Summit: Bridging Divides in the Asia-Pacific

The annual APEC summit concluded with leaders from 21 Asia-Pacific nations advocating for enhanced regional economic cooperation amidst global trade tensions. The joint statement emphasizes collaboration and addresses challenges posed by AI, demographic changes, and supply chain stability. China's Xi Jinping took a central role, contrasting with Trump's protectionist stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gyeongju | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:40 IST
APEC Summit: Bridging Divides in the Asia-Pacific

In a significant conclusion to the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, leaders from 21 nations emerged with a unified call for regional economic cooperation. This comes on the heels of a key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders agreed to ease their ongoing trade tensions.

Held over two days in Gyeongju, South Korea, the summit addressed challenges plaguing the global trading system, highlighting concerns such as supply chain disruptions, demographic shifts, and the implications of artificial intelligence. The joint statement from APEC leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation and multilateral approach to overcoming these obstacles.

China's Xi Jinping effectively took center stage, positioning his country as a proponent of free trade, in stark contrast to Trump's protectionist policies. Discussions also touched on North Korea, with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung advocating for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, a move met with resistance from North Korea.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025