Revolutionizing Freight Transport: DFCCIL's Remarkable Achievements

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has announced a substantial 48% rise in freight train operations for FY 2024-25, covering an impressive 11.5 million kilometers. On the 20th Foundation Day at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, CEO Satish Kumar highlighted this achievement, marking a notable success in logistics management.

DFCCIL's operations, averaging over 381 freight trains daily, significantly contributed to decreasing India's logistics costs. With an estimated total logistics expenditure of Rs 24 lakh crore, DFCCIL's efficiencies have reduced logistics costs from 14% of GDP to a promising 8-9%. The corporation's capabilities are showcased by the operation of 1,39,302 trains within the financial year.

Highlighting the successful running of 'Rudrashtra', India's longest freight train, spanning 4.5 kilometres, DFCCIL continued to make history. The inauguration of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals marks expanding logistics connectivity, strengthening the shift towards rail transport with initiatives like 'Truck-on-Train'. Looking forward, DFCCIL aims to enhance market connectivity and efficiency in the supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)