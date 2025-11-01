Left Menu

Gold Prices Plummet Amid Dollar Strength and Easing Tensions

Gold prices continued their decline due to a stronger US dollar, easing geopolitical tensions, and the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on rate cuts. The Metal prices plunged globally and on the Multi Commodity Exchange in India. Silver showed volatility but managed a mild recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
For the second consecutive week, gold prices have fallen amid a stronger US dollar and easing geopolitical tensions. The US Federal Reserve's cautious approach to future rate cuts has further dented the demand for this safe-haven asset.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for December delivery dropped by Rs 2,219, or 1.8%, last week, reaching an intra-day low of Rs 1,17,628 per 10 grams on October 28. Globally, Comex gold futures also saw a decline, falling by 3.41% to USD 3,996.5 per ounce.

The stronger US dollar has made gold more expensive for foreign buyers, contributing to a sell-off. Meanwhile, easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, positive outcomes from Trump-Xi discussions, and India's festival buying season conclusion have also played a role in the price decrease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

