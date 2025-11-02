Appalling Train Stabbing Shakes Cambridgeshire - Two Arrested

An alarming stabbing incident on a Cambridgeshire train prompted swift police action on Saturday evening. Armed officers intercepted the train, stopping it in Huntingdon, where they arrested two men in connection to the incident. Multiple injured passengers were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

Britain's leadership quickly condemned the violence. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the event as deeply concerning, urging the public to follow police guidance. Meanwhile, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed sadness over the stabbings and cautioned against premature speculation, emphasizing the swift arrest of suspects.

As the investigation unfolds, substantial emergency efforts are underway. The East of England Ambulance Service, supported by air ambulances, responded robustly, while the attack has disrupted regional transport, influencing the London and North Eastern Railway operations. Witnesses recounted chaotic scenes aboard the train, underscoring the severity of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)