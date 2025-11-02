Left Menu

Vedanta Rides Commodity Wave with Strong Q2 Performance

Vedanta's robust Q2 performance aligns with market expectations, as brokerages highlight its strong positioning amid the commodity rebound. Analysts project significant earnings growth driven by higher commodity prices, strategic demerger progress, and investments in aluminium, zinc, and silver foundry expansions.

  India

Vedanta has beaten street expectations with its strong second-quarter performance, positioning itself favorably in the ongoing commodity rebound. Analysts from leading brokerage firms such as Nuvama, Citi, ICICI Securities, and Investec have reiterated their bullish stance on the company. Vedanta's focused strategy on deleveraging and its impending demerger are expected to pay off considerably, according to market watchers.

Key drivers for Vedanta's projected growth in the coming quarters include surging aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME), a significant rise in volume, and reduced production costs. Nuvama highlights that these factors will likely propel Vedanta's third-quarter EBITDA by 20% quarter-on-quarter.

ICICI Securities emphasizes Vedanta's strategic growth in the aluminum sector, with expectations of low-cost production through backward integration into bauxite, alumina, and coal. With its diverse portfolio of metals, Vedanta is well-positioned to benefit from current market trends, maintaining strong earnings momentum.

