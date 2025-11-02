Left Menu

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Eyes Promising Growth Amid Stake Sale and Expansion Plans

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCBL) is optimistic about FY26 growth despite disruptions from weather and macroeconomic challenges. Leveraging urbanization and income rise, the company plans expansion post a 40% stake sale to Jubilant Bhartia Group. Continued investment highlights HCCBL's growth strategy in India, Coca-Cola's fifth largest market globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:23 IST
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, the bottling division of Coca-Cola in India, anticipates growth in FY26 despite initial setbacks, including challenging weather and macroeconomic conditions. According to Harsh Bhutani, the company's Chief Financial Officer, favorable factors such as urbanization and increased disposable income support this optimistic outlook.

Following a 40% stake divestment to Jubilant Bhartia Group, the company has restructured its board, which now includes members from Jubilant's diversified sectors. This reorganization aligns with Coca-Cola's broader strategy to refranchise bottlers and enhance growth.

Despite a 9% revenue decrease in FY25 due to a high comparative base, the company sees promise in foundational growth strategies like execution excellence, capacity, and portfolio expansion. Additionally, HCCBL has invested substantially, evidencing commitment to expansion and tapping growth potential in India's robust market.

