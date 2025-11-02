Left Menu

NIA Approves Cable Car Project Despite Past Terror Attack in Pahalgam

The National Investigation Agency has approved a cable car project in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, despite a prior terror attack that left 26 dead. The project gained NIA clearance from a counter-terrorism standpoint and will span 1.4 km, aimed at boosting local tourism.

NIA Approves Cable Car Project Despite Past Terror Attack in Pahalgam
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has given the green light to a cable car project in Baisaran, Pahalgam, after a previous terror attack threatened its future. This move comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance tourism in Jammu and Kashmir despite recent security challenges.

Officials confirm that the Jammu and Kashmir government sought NIA's permission to advance the project, which had stalled after the April 22 terror attack claimed 26 lives. The approval marks a significant step forward, with the project set to connect the tourist hub at Pahalgam to the scenic Baisaran area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) is overseeing the 1.4-km project, expected to cost between Rs 100-120 crore and be completed in 18 months. Initial groundwork includes identifying terminal points and completing topographical studies, with the construction phase eagerly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

