Tragic Collision in Palghar: Speeding Truck Causes Fatal Accident

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a speeding truck caused a fatal accident that left two people dead and another seriously injured, police reported. The collision occurred on Sunday in Pelhar, Nalasopara (East), and was recorded on CCTV.

The truck driver, traveling from Mumbai to Gujarat, lost control, crashing first into an autorickshaw and then a motorcycle, according to an official from the Pelhar police station. The impact completely crushed the autorickshaw, leading to the immediate deaths of Sajad Usmani and his son Atif Usmani. A motorcyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have yet to arrest anyone, as a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Traffic on the route was temporarily disrupted, but has since been cleared.

(With inputs from agencies.)