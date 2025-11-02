Train Horror: Mass Stabbing Attack in Cambridgeshire
Two men were arrested after a mass stabbing incident on a London-bound train injured 10 people, with two remaining in life-threatening condition. British Transport Police ruled out terrorism, and investigations continue. The incident caused significant disruption, and eyewitnesses described the chaotic and terrifying scene.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A violent incident occurred on a high-speed train bound for London, leaving 10 people injured and two individuals in critical condition. The attack took place after the train left Peterborough, necessitating an emergency stop at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, where armed police intervened.
Two British men in their 30s were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. Counter-terrorism measures were initially considered but later dismissed. Authorities continue their investigation to uncover the motives behind the brutal attack.
The aftermath saw chaotic scenes described by numerous eyewitnesses as passengers scrambled to safety. The rapid response from emergency services was praised, and a police investigation is ongoing as the nation reels from this shocking event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
