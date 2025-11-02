Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Crash at Pune Metro Station

A car crash at a Metro station in Pune resulted in the deaths of three individuals, with authorities investigating the possibility of alcohol involvement. The victims, identified as cousins Hritik and Yash Bhandari, and student Kushwant Tekwani, suffered fatal injuries after hitting a station pillar.

A tragic accident early Sunday morning claimed the lives of three individuals in Pune when their car collided with a Metro station pillar. The unfortunate incident has prompted police to investigate whether alcohol was a contributing factor.

The victims have been identified as Hritik Bhandari and Yash Bhandari, both employed professionals, and Kushwant Tekwani, a student. The crash occurred in the Bund Garden area, according to officials from Koregaon Park police station.

Police released a statement noting the vehicle's excessive speed at the time of the accident, captured in CCTV footage. The driver apparently lost control. Blood samples are being analyzed for alcohol content to determine if it played a role in the deadly accident.

