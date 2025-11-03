Tragic Collision: Gravel-Filled Tipper Lorry Causes Fatal Accident

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday in Chevella district as a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with a public transport bus, leading to the deaths of at least 16 individuals and injuring eight others, police confirmed.

The collision involved a tipper lorry impacting a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus, causing the gravel it carried to tumble onto the vehicle. The accident has shaken the local community.

A police official reported the grievous loss of life to PTI and added that efforts were made to safely extract passengers from the bus wreckage. The incident has prompted calls for increased road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)