China's Extended Visa-Free Policy to Woo Global Visitors

China has extended its visa-free entry policy for several countries, including France, until December 31, 2026, and will expand the policy to Sweden starting November 10. This move aims to attract more foreign visitors, revitalize its tourism sector, and strengthen economic ties with the European Union amid trade tensions.

China is broadening its visa-free entry policy to include more countries, such as France and Sweden, in an effort to boost its tourism sector. Initially set to conclude at the end of this year, the policy's extension through December 31, 2026, marks a strategic effort to draw international visitors and promote foreign interaction.

The visa-free access, allowing up to 30 days for business, tourism, and more, originally encompassed countries like Spain and Germany. The initiative, targeting most European nations, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and parts of South America and the Gulf, indicates Beijing's commitment to reviving global tourism post-pandemic.

Amidst strained trade relationships, China is fostering improved collaboration with the European Union. Following high-level talks, Beijing agreed to continue its suspension of rare earth export controls to the EU, underscoring its interest in nurturing stable and efficient China-EU supply chains. These moves reflect China's multifaceted approach to international diplomacy and economic growth.

