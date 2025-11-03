Left Menu

BofA's Strategic Turn: Closing Gaps, Embracing Growth

Bank of America faces pressure to enhance growth strategies as its investment banking and wealth management lag behind JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. CEO Brian Moynihan looks to revitalize the bank's returns while addressing concerns over risk-averse tactics and future succession plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:40 IST
BofA's Strategic Turn: Closing Gaps, Embracing Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bank of America (BofA) is under scrutiny as it seeks to strengthen its competitive stance against major players like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Analysts have expressed concerns over BofA's subpar investment banking and wealth management returns compared to its rivals.

During an upcoming investor meeting in Boston, CEO Brian Moynihan aims to outline growth strategies focusing on consumer and small business lending. As the second-largest U.S. bank, BofA contends with its investment arm trailing in dealmaking revenue, and its wealth management division managing fewer client assets.

Despite improvements in return on tangible equity over the past decade, experts suggest BofA has become overly cautious, potentially missing growth opportunities in investment banking and wealth management. Moynihan's succession plans are also in the spotlight, as BofA strategizes to increase its market share and profitability.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025