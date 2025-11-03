Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Jaipur: Reckless Truck Leaves Grisly Aftermath

A catastrophic road accident in Jaipur's Harmada area saw a rashly driven truck collide with multiple vehicles, leaving 13 dead and 10 injured. Eyewitnesses likened it to a massacre, with bodies strewn across the road. Officials are investigating the driver's condition at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:27 IST
Tragic Collision in Jaipur: Reckless Truck Leaves Grisly Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident unfolded in Jaipur's Harmada locality when a reckless dumper truck crashed into at least 17 vehicles, leaving 13 people dead and 10 others critically injured. The tragic sequence happened Monday afternoon, turning a busy road into a nightmarish scene of destruction.

The chain collision occurred near Loha Mandi, where the truck, reportedly driven by an intoxicated driver, smashed through a 300-meter stretch of road, colliding with vehicles before ultimately hitting a trailer. The aftermath was haunting, with mangled cars and crushed motorcycles scattered across the scene.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other local officials expressed deep sorrow at the loss of lives. Treatment for the injured is underway at SMS Hospital's trauma center. Meanwhile, police have apprehended the truck driver, amid ongoing investigations into potential intoxication causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025