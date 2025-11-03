Tragic Collision in Jaipur: Reckless Truck Leaves Grisly Aftermath
A catastrophic road accident in Jaipur's Harmada area saw a rashly driven truck collide with multiple vehicles, leaving 13 dead and 10 injured. Eyewitnesses likened it to a massacre, with bodies strewn across the road. Officials are investigating the driver's condition at the scene.
A devastating accident unfolded in Jaipur's Harmada locality when a reckless dumper truck crashed into at least 17 vehicles, leaving 13 people dead and 10 others critically injured. The tragic sequence happened Monday afternoon, turning a busy road into a nightmarish scene of destruction.
The chain collision occurred near Loha Mandi, where the truck, reportedly driven by an intoxicated driver, smashed through a 300-meter stretch of road, colliding with vehicles before ultimately hitting a trailer. The aftermath was haunting, with mangled cars and crushed motorcycles scattered across the scene.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other local officials expressed deep sorrow at the loss of lives. Treatment for the injured is underway at SMS Hospital's trauma center. Meanwhile, police have apprehended the truck driver, amid ongoing investigations into potential intoxication causes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
