Air India Flight Makes Safe Precautionary Landing in Mongolia

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi made an unscheduled landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, due to a suspected technical issue. The plane, a Boeing 777, landed safely, and necessary checks are ongoing. Efforts are being made to resume the journey to Delhi promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Air India flight en route from San Francisco to Delhi made a precautionary landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The incident occurred on Monday due to what was believed to be a technical issue mid-flight.

The airline confirmed that the Boeing 777 aircraft landed safely at its unscheduled stop. Upon landing, the aircraft underwent necessary checks to ensure safety, as stated in an official release by Air India.

Air India has assured passengers that it is working closely with partners to provide all necessary support and to facilitate the continuation of the journey as swiftly as possible, though details on the number of passengers were not disclosed.

