Left Menu

India's Path to Cutting Trade Costs with Paperless Systems

India can significantly boost export competitiveness by adopting paperless trading systems, as suggested by ICRIER and RIS. The Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-Border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific (CPTA) drives this shift. Though India is yet to join, doing so could streamline its trade processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:42 IST
India's Path to Cutting Trade Costs with Paperless Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India stands to gain a competitive edge in exports and reduce trade costs by adopting paperless trading systems. A joint report by ICRIER and RIS reveals that trade costs for Asia-Pacific economies could drop by 25% with such initiatives.

Momentum is building in the region for cross-border paperless trade, a process relying on electronic communication, with the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-Border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific (CPTA) playing a pivotal role. This agreement promises streamlined trade procedures, lower logistics costs, and enhanced regulatory collaboration.

By January 2025, 16 countries will be part of the CPTA; however, India has yet to join, despite domestic reforms like SWIFT and electronic tax document handling. Arpita Mukherjee of ICRIER emphasizes that India's next trade evolution lies in seamless cross-border integration. Joining the CPTA could bolster India's trade integration, aiding exporters and MSMEs by reducing bureaucratic hurdles and customs barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025